NME’s Top 50 Albums of 2020

End-of-year list season continues with UK publication NME which has been online-only since 2018. Their Top 50 Albums of 2020 has most of the big records that are on most lists (Fiona Apple, Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Run the Jewels, Bob Dylan, Dua Lipa), and the usual suspects for NME (The Strokes, The Cribs, Fontaines DC, Porridge Radio, Working Men's Club), just maybe not in the order you might expect.

Check out NME's Albums of the Year list below and head to NME for more.

NME - Best Albums of 2020

50. Rico Nasty, ‘Nightmare Vacation’

49. Bob Dylan, ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’

48. Grimes, ‘Miss Anthropocene’

47. Moses Boyd, ‘Dark Matter’

46. IDLES, ‘Ultra Mono’

45. Princess Nokia, ‘Everything Is Beautiful’

44. BTS, ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’

43. The 1975, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’

42. Sault, ‘Untitled (Black Is)’

41. Junglepussy, ‘JP4’

40. Halsey, ‘Manic’

39. Dominic Fike, ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’

38. Yungblud, ‘weird!’

37. Thundercat, ‘It Is What It Is’

36. Ela Minus, ‘Acts of Rebellion’

35. Soccer Mommy, ‘Color Theory’

34. Wizkid, ‘Made In Lagos’

33. Declan McKenna, ‘Zeros’

32. Miley Cyrus, ‘Plastic Hearts’

31. Empress Of, ‘I’m Your Empress Of’

30. Khruangbin, ‘Mordechai’

29. The Weeknd, ‘After Hours’

28. Blossoms, ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’

27. Headie One, ‘Edna’

26. The Cribs, ‘Night Network’

25. Laura Marling, ‘Song For Our Daughter’

24. Charli XCX, ‘How I’m Feeling Now’

23. Burna Boy, ‘Twice As Tall’

22. Working Men’s Club, ‘Working Men’s Club’

21. Roisin Murphy, ‘Roisin Machine’

20. Lil Uzi Vert, ‘Eternal Atake’

19. The Killers, ‘Imploding The Mirage’

18. Porridge Radio, ‘Every Bad’

17. Hayley Williams, ‘Petals For Armor’

16. Tame Impala, ‘The Slow Rush’

15. Fontaines DC, ‘A Hero’s Death’

14. Lady Gaga, ‘Chromatica’

13. Deftones, ‘Ohms’

12. Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Good News’

11. Fiona Apple, ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’

10. J Hus, ‘Big Conspiracy’

9. Beabadoobee, ‘Fake It Flowers’

8. Haim, ‘Women in Music Pt III’

7. Rina Sawayama, ‘SAWAYAMA’

6. Kelly Lee Owens, ‘Inner Song’

5. Phoebe Bridgers, ‘Punisher’

4. The Strokes, ‘The New Abnormal’

3. Dua Lipa, ‘Future Nostalgia’

2. Taylor Swift – ‘folklore’

1. Run the Jewels, ‘RTJ4’