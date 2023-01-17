NNAMDÏ announces tour, shares new song off ‘Please Have A Seat’ deluxe edition

NNAMDÏ released his Secretly Canadian debut LP Please Have A Seat in October, and the Chicago multi-instrumentalist has now announced a deluxe edition of the album coming on February 24 (pre-order). The expansion includes three new tracks, one of which features Sen Morimoto and production by Lynyn. Today, NNAMDÏ released new track "Sudafed," a gentle and affecting electronic track with an animated lyric video by Janelle DeWitt. NNAMDÏ says of the song:

"Sudafed" is a song about being at your wits end and how sometimes it makes you react in ways you don’t want to and aren’t proud of. It’s about hitting rock bottom and vowing to yourself to never get there again... I think "Sudafed" and the other two songs [on the deluxe edition] both very much so fit into the themes of 'Please Have A Seat' of capturing a moment of clarity. "Sudafed" is literally about sitting on the train in Chicago and reflecting on life choices. "Sudafed" was meant to be an opener or to be given its own stand alone moment. With the video that Janelle made to accompany it, it feels like it's being given that space that it deserves.

Listen to "Sudafed," and check out the tracklist for Please Have A Seat Deluxe Edition, below.

NNAMDÏ has also announced a tour for February, March, and April, kicking off with an NYC show with Binki on February 17 at Bowery Ballroom (ticket info TBA). The tour also includes his upcoming set at Treefort Music Fest in Boise, ID. All dates below.

Please Have A Seat Deluxe Edition Track Listing

Ready To Run

Armoire

Dibs

Touchdown

Grounded

I Don’t Wanna Be Famous

ANXIOUS EATER

Anti

Dedication

Smart Ass

Benched

Careful

Lifted

Some Days

Sudafed*

Javelin*

So Fast ft. Sen Morimoto (prod. Lynyn)*

* = new Deluxe Edition tracks

NNAMDÏ -- 2023 TOUR DATES

2/17 - New York, NY - Doc Marten’s Presents: Binki & NNAMDÏ at Bowery Ballroom

2/18 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

2/19 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern

2/20 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

2/22 - Miami, FL - Gramps

2/24 - Tampa, FL - Hooch and Hive

2/26 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

2/28 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop

3/20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

3/24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

3/25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

3/27 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project

3/28 - Tacoma, WA - Elks Temple – Spanish Ballroom

3/29 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

3/31 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

4/1 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst Atrium

4/2 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

4/5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

4/6 - San Pedro, CA - The Sardine

4/8 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

4/10 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

4/11 - Austin, TX - The Parish

4/14 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steaks

4/15 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

4/16 - Davenport, IA - The Raccoon Motel