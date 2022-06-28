NNAMDÏ signs to Secretly Canadian for new album, shares song, announces tour
Chicago multi-instrumentalist NNAMDÏ has signed to to Secretly Canadian for a new album, Please Have A Seat, due October 7 via his new label home and his own label Sooper Records. Along with the announcement comes first single "I Don't Wanna Be Famous" and a surreal music video directed by Austin Vesley. The track is super catchy, with NNAMDÏ sliding effortlessly between singing and rapping, all over an understated melodic beat. The build at the end brings a great sense of catharsis as it reaches a distorted climax. Listen:
NNAMDÏ wrote, performed, and produced all of the 14 songs on the upcoming Please Have A Seat. Discussing his inspiration, he says, “I realized I never take time to just sit and take in where I’m at. It’s just nice to not be on ‘Go, Go, Go!’ mode, and reevaluate where I wanted to go musically. I wanted to be present.” See the album art and full track list below.
Accompanying the album release, NNAMDÏ is headed out on a 15-date tour across the US starting in October. Right in the middle he makes an appearance in NYC, on October 29 at Baby's All Right. All dates below. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale this Friday July 1.
Please Have A Seat Track Listing
Ready to Run
Armoire
Dibs
Touchdown
Grounded
I Don’t Wanna Be Famous
ANXIOUS EATER
Anti
Dedication
Smart Ass
Benched
Careful
Lifted
Somedays
TOUR DATES:
Tue-Oct-18 Davenport, IA The Raccoon Motel
Wed-Oct-19 Minneapolis, MN 7th St. Entry
Thu-Oct-20 Milwaukee, WI Cactus Club
Sat-Oct-22 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
Mon-Oct-24 Cleveland, OH Mahall's
Tue-Oct-25 Toronto, ON The Garrison
Wed-Oct-26 Montreal, QC Diving Bell Social Club
Thu-Oct-27 Johnson, VT Northern Vermont University
Fri-Oct-28 Boston, MA Crystal Ballroom
Sat-Oct-29 Brooklyn, NY Baby's All Right
Tue-Nov-01 Philadelphia, PA PhilaMOCA
Wed-Nov-02 Washington, DC Comet Ping Pong
Thu-Nov-03 Carrboro, NC Pinhook
Fri-Nov-04 Atlanta, GA 529
Sat-Nov-05 Nashville, TN DRKMTTR