NNAMDÏ signs to Secretly Canadian for new album, shares song, announces tour

Chicago multi-instrumentalist NNAMDÏ has signed to to Secretly Canadian for a new album, Please Have A Seat, due October 7 via his new label home and his own label Sooper Records. Along with the announcement comes first single "I Don't Wanna Be Famous" and a surreal music video directed by Austin Vesley. The track is super catchy, with NNAMDÏ sliding effortlessly between singing and rapping, all over an understated melodic beat. The build at the end brings a great sense of catharsis as it reaches a distorted climax. Listen:

NNAMDÏ wrote, performed, and produced all of the 14 songs on the upcoming Please Have A Seat. Discussing his inspiration, he says, “I realized I never take time to just sit and take in where I’m at. It’s just nice to not be on ‘Go, Go, Go!’ mode, and reevaluate where I wanted to go musically. I wanted to be present.” See the album art and full track list below.

Accompanying the album release, NNAMDÏ is headed out on a 15-date tour across the US starting in October. Right in the middle he makes an appearance in NYC, on October 29 at Baby's All Right. All dates below. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale this Friday July 1.

NNAMDÏ 'Please Have A Seat' loading...

Please Have A Seat Track Listing

Ready to Run

Armoire

Dibs

Touchdown

Grounded

I Don’t Wanna Be Famous

ANXIOUS EATER

Anti

Dedication

Smart Ass

Benched

Careful

Lifted

Somedays

TOUR DATES:

Tue-Oct-18 Davenport, IA The Raccoon Motel

Wed-Oct-19 Minneapolis, MN 7th St. Entry

Thu-Oct-20 Milwaukee, WI Cactus Club

Sat-Oct-22 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Mon-Oct-24 Cleveland, OH Mahall's

Tue-Oct-25 Toronto, ON The Garrison

Wed-Oct-26 Montreal, QC Diving Bell Social Club

Thu-Oct-27 Johnson, VT Northern Vermont University

Fri-Oct-28 Boston, MA Crystal Ballroom

Sat-Oct-29 Brooklyn, NY Baby's All Right

Tue-Nov-01 Philadelphia, PA PhilaMOCA

Wed-Nov-02 Washington, DC Comet Ping Pong

Thu-Nov-03 Carrboro, NC Pinhook

Fri-Nov-04 Atlanta, GA 529

Sat-Nov-05 Nashville, TN DRKMTTR