No Age announce new album and North American tour (listen to “Andy Helping Andy”)

L.A. duo No Age are back with People Helping People, which will be out September 16 via Drag City. This is the first No Age album entirely produced and recorded by the band's Randy Randall and Dean Spunt. It was started before the pandemic in their studio space of 10 years, but then finished in their new studio space, Randy's Garage.

The first taste of the album is the closing a track, "Andy Helping Handy," an ethereal instrumental that recalls My Bloody Valentine's more ambient work. Drag City note the song is not indicative of the album as a whole. The video features footage of Andy Warhol and you can watch that below.

No Age will also be on tour this fall, with DREAM_MEGA, Syko Friend, John Wiese and others joining at various points. There is currently no NYC show on their schedule, but they are playing other East Coast shows. Stay tuned, and their current tour schedule is listed below.

People Helping People:

1. You're Cooked

2. Compact Flashes

3. Fruit Bat Blunder

4. Plastic (You Want It)

5. Interdependence

6. Violence

7. Flutter Freer

8. Rush To The Pond

9. Slow Motion Shadow

10. Blueberry Barefoot

11. Tripped Out Before Scott

12. Heavenly

13. Andy Helping Andy

NO AGE - 2022 TOUR DATES

10/12/22 High Noon Saloon Madison WI*

10/13/22 The Back Room at Colectivo Milwaukee WI*

10/14/22 Turf Club St. Paul MN*

10/15/22 Gas Lamp Des Moines IA*

10/16/22 Subterranean Chicago IL*

10/18/22 Grog Shop Cleveland Heights OH*

10/19/22 Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia PA*

10/20/22 DC9 Washington DC*

10/22/22 Crystal Ballroom Somerville MA*

10/24/22 Bar Le Ritz PDB Montreal Quebec Canada%

10/25/22 Lee's Palace Toronto Ontario Canada%

10/26/22 Magic Bag Detroit MI%

10/28/22 The Lodge Room Los Angeles CA

10/30/22 Soda Bar San Diego CA#

11/8/22 The Chapel San Francisco CA@

11/10/22 Freakout Festival at Salmon Bay Eagles Club Seattle WA

11/11/22 Alma Tacoma WA@

11/12/22 Mississippi Studios Portland OR@

11/13/22 Neurolux Boise ID !

11/15/22 Kilby Court Salt Lake City UT !

11/16/22 Hi-Dive Denver CO !

11/17/22 Launchpad Albuquerque NM !

11/19/22 Rubber Gloves Denton TX

11/20/22 Antone's Austin TX !

11/22/22 Hotel Congress Tucson AZ !

*w/ DREAM_MEGA

% w/ Syko Friend

# w/ Behavior & Mayako XO

@ w/ FM

! w/ John Wiese