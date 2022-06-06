No Devotion announce US shows with Jeremy Enigk, confirm “imminent” new album

No Devotion, Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly's band with ex-Lostprophets members Stuart Richardson and Lee Gaze, signed to Velocity Records last year, and now they've confirmed that their first album for the label, and the follow-up to their 2015 debut, Permanence, is "about to be imminently dropped." They also announced tour dates that they say are "in anticipation of our second album."

The tour dates go down in the US and UK this July, and they're the band's first in seven years. There are four East Coast US shows, in Brooklyn (Saint Vitus Bar on July 11), Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Cambridge, and they're with Jeremy Enigk of the newly-reunited Sunny Day Real Estate and Nate Bergman of Lionize. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 7 at 10 AM ET.

Nate also joins No Devotion for their UK dates, which happen right before the US shows. See all of their upcoming dates below.

Jeremy Enigk was supposed to tour with Thursday earlier this year, but had to drop off most dates (including NYC), and Nate Bergman was added in his place.

-

NO DEVOTION: 2022 TOUR

July 3rd – Glasgow – King Tuts #

July 5th – Cardiff – Globe #

July 6th – London – Colours #

July 7th – Upcote Farm – 2,000 Tree’s Festival #

July 11th - Brooklyn - St Vitus *#

July 12th - Philadelphia - Underground Arts *#

July 14th - Baltimore – Ottobar *#

July 15th - Cambridge – Sonia *#

# - w/ Nate Bergman

* - w/ Jeremy Enigk