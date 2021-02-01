No Earbuds covers comp announced (listen to Caracara cover Bartees Strange)

No Earbuds is the PR and more company founded by Jamie Coletta, who dedicates her life to hyping up awesome musicians -- no matter how big or small -- and that "and more" includes a lot of stuff, like stacked livestreams and this just-announced Earbudz Vol. 1 charity compilation, which features tons of great artists from the No Earbuds universe covering each other.

The 20-song tracklist includes Roger Harvey & Anika Pyle (covering Antarctigo Vespucci), Caracara (covering Bartees Strange), Proper. (covering AJJ), Into It. Over It. (covering Queen of Jeans), From Indian Lakes' Joe Vann (covering Dogleg), Pkew Pkew Pkew (covering Chris Farren), glass beach (covering Jeff Rosenstock), Hit Like A Girl (covering Ratboys), Dollar Signs (covering AJJ), Maggie Gently (covering Sinai Vessel), Slingshot Dakota (covering The Wonder Years), and more.

The comp comes out Friday (2/5), and No Earbuds will releasing one song a day this week leading up to the release. The first track revealed is Caracara's cover of Bartees Strange's "Mustang," which Caracara really make their own without losing the charm of the original. It's a very cool cover; listen and check out the full tracklist below.

100% of proceeds will benefit Last Prisoner Project, "a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform."

Tracklist

1. Roger Harvey & Anika Pyle - Voicemail (Antarctigo Vespucci) 02:20

2. talker - Heartbeats (Foxing) 04:18

3. Caracara - Mustang (Bartees Strange) 04:27

4. Proper. - Kokopelli Face Tattoo (AJJ) 03:07

5. Into it. Over it. - Get Lost (Queen of Jeans) 04:19

6. Joe Vann - Kawasaki Backflip (Dogleg) 02:54

7. Pkew Pkew Pkew - Domain Lapse (Chris Farren) 02:31

8. glass beach - Polar Bear or Africa (Jeff Rosenstock) 03:53

9. ahem - Purple Eclipse (Termination Dust) 02:42

10. Termination Dust - I Don't Matter At All (Pkew Pkew Pkew) 04:01

11. Hit Like A Girl - Victorian Slumhouse (Ratboys) 04:28

12. Future Teens - "2010 Was A Bad Year" (Proper.) 02:57

13. Tree River - Brushstrokes (Into it. Over it.) 02:57

14. Church Girls - I Lost My Life (Prince Daddy & The Hyena) 03:00

15. Dollar Signs - White Worms (AJJ) 02:31

16. The Big Easy - 1015 (glass beach) 02:45

17. american poetry club - Happy New Year (Future Teens) 02:42

18. Maggie Gently - Guest In Your Life (Sinai Vessel) 02:29

19. Slingshot Dakota - When The Blue Finally Came (The Wonder Years) 01:59

20. Double Grave - Haunted (Jupiter Styles) 01:57

