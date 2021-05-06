No Joy share Deftones “Teenager” cover from new orchestral EP

No Joy are releasing the Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven EP this month, which features orchestral versions of four songs from last year's great Motherhood, along with a cover of Deftones' "Teenager" which they've just shared. The original version of "Teenager" is already pretty ethereal, but No Joy launch it further into heaven with cascading harp and mists of harmonies.

"I have never been shy about my love for Deftones," says No Joy's Jasamine White-Gluz. "White Pony is one of my favorite records of all time, and the track 'Teenager' was proof to me that they were a band bigger than any nu-metal confines they were trapped in. It's such a sensitive and delicate song sequenced right in the center of a very heavy album. We recorded our version completely remotely. Nailah [Hunter]'s harp, Tara [McLeod]'s lapsteel, and Ouri's experimental cello really capture the emotional feeling I had when I first heard the song as a teenager."

The video, meanwhile, was directed by a 15-year-old, Kevin, from Arizona. "I took the videos cause I want something to remember when I grow up," says Kevin. "It's always the small moments like skating around with your friends or walking around your high school campus that means the most. It's gonna be really cool when I get older and see these old videos with all my old classmates and friends."

You can watch "Teenager (From Heaven)" below. Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven is out May 19 via Joyful Noise (preorder).

