No Pressure, Koyo, Illusion & Fleshwater announce spring US tour

No Pressure (The Story So Far frontman Parker Cannon's hardcore-adjacent pop punk side project) announced a spring tour with Koyo, Illusion, and shoegazy Vein.fm offshoot Fleshwater. The US dates run from mid-May into June, including stops in NYC, Asbury Park, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more. See all dates below.

The tour begins in NYC, on May 18 at Le Poisson Rouge, and stops in Asbury Park the next night, on May 19 at House of Independents. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM local.

No Pressure released their self-titled debut album in June via Triple B Records, and Fleshwater's debut LP, We're Not Here To Be Loved, came out in November via Closed Casket Activities. Koyo have a new LP in the works, and released a new 7" with three recent singles in July. Illusion haven't put out anything new in a minute but maybe that'll change soon.

05/18 New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

05/19 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents

05/20 Worcester, MA – Palladium Upstairs

05/21 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

05/23 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

05/25 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

05/26 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

05/27 Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups

05/28 Nashville, TN – The End

05/30 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

05/31 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

06/02 Mesa, AZ – The Nile

06/03 San Diego, CA – Soma Sidestage

06/04 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

06/05 Santa Cruz, CA – Vets Hall