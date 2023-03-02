No Pressure, Koyo, Illusion & Fleshwater announce spring US tour
No Pressure (The Story So Far frontman Parker Cannon's hardcore-adjacent pop punk side project) announced a spring tour with Koyo, Illusion, and shoegazy Vein.fm offshoot Fleshwater. The US dates run from mid-May into June, including stops in NYC, Asbury Park, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more. See all dates below.
The tour begins in NYC, on May 18 at Le Poisson Rouge, and stops in Asbury Park the next night, on May 19 at House of Independents. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 AM local.
No Pressure released their self-titled debut album in June via Triple B Records, and Fleshwater's debut LP, We're Not Here To Be Loved, came out in November via Closed Casket Activities. Koyo have a new LP in the works, and released a new 7" with three recent singles in July. Illusion haven't put out anything new in a minute but maybe that'll change soon.
--
--
--
--
NO PRESSURE / KOYO / ILLUSION / FLESHWATER: 2023 TOUR
05/18 New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
05/19 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents
05/20 Worcester, MA – Palladium Upstairs
05/21 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
05/23 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
05/25 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
05/26 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
05/27 Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups
05/28 Nashville, TN – The End
05/30 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
05/31 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
06/02 Mesa, AZ – The Nile
06/03 San Diego, CA – Soma Sidestage
06/04 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
06/05 Santa Cruz, CA – Vets Hall