No Souls Saved = death metal/hardcore from Vein.fm, Sanction, All Out War, Mindforce members

No Souls Saved is a new band with some familiar faces from the hardcore scene, as Stereogum and No Echo point out. Vein.fm bassist Jon Lhaubouet is on lead vocals, and the lineup also includes guitarist Andrew “Lumpy” Wojcik (Sanction, King Nine), bassist Jesse Sutherland (drummer of All Out War), and Mindforce members Mike Shaw (guitar) and Jay Petagine (drums). They've just released a two-song promo on Lumpy's label DAZE, and it's a raw, brutal fusion of guttural death metal and stomping metallic hardcore. If you like either or both of those genres, you'll wanna hear this and you can give it a listen below.

The DAZE Bandcamp page also points out that the band's debut EP will arrive later this year, so stay tuned for that.