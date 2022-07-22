No Trigger announce first LP in 10 years, ‘Dr. Album,’ share “No Tattoos,” touring

Massachusetts melodic punk/hardcore vets No Trigger recently returned with their Acid Lord EP, and now they've announced their first full-length album in ten years, Dr. Album, due August 26 via Red Scare Industries (pre-order). The band says, "Dr. Album is the Sgt. Pepper of punk records. We took a bunch of drugs and made this record while the world stopped. It sort of just poured out of us. A ‘had to get it all out’ sort of scenario."

The new album includes three songs from the EP, as well as the just-released "No Tattoos," which the band calls a "short, fast, fun song about not having any tattoos. Almost everyone has tattoos now, so this song is for the holdouts. For the FREAKS! For US! We might not be cool but at least we’re going to heaven, unlike the rest of you." It's a ripper that's cut from the same cloth as No Trigger's classic material, and you can listen and watch the Dan O'Connor-created video below.

As mentioned, No Trigger also have upcoming tour dates, including Chicago's Riot Fest, Gainesville's The Fest, the Worcester edition of Punk In Drublic, a show opening for The Lawrence Arms at Brooklyn Monarch on September 30 alongside Ramona. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Antifantasy

2. Take Your Time

3. Acid Lord™️

4. Coffee from a Microwave (feat. Little Low)

5. Too High to Die

6. No Tattoos

7. Brainwashed

8. Water By The Beer Can

9. Foggy Mountain Bus Stop

10. Northern Corner

11. Euro Coke

12. Best Friend Stuff

13. Totally Digital

No Trigger -- 2022 Tour Dates

7/27 - Neunkirchen, Germany @ Stummsche Reithalle

7/29 - Chaulgnes, France @ Pré Skali Fest

7/30 - Angers, France @ Le Héron carré

7/31 - Albi, France @ Xtreme Fest

8/02 - Porto Recanati, Italy @ Copacabana

8/03 - Salavaux, Switzerland @ Piquette Skatepark

8/04 - Stuttgart, Germany @ JuHa West

8/05 - Berlin, Germany @ Resist To Exist Fest

8/06 - Duffel, Belgium @ Brakrock

8/07 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Db's

8/09 - Tolmin, Slovenia @ Punk Rock Holiday

8/10 - Augsburg, Germany @ Balloonfabrik

8/12 - Bochum, Germany @ Die Trompete

8/13 - Villmar, Germany @ Tells Bells Fest

9/17 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/24 - Worcester, MA @ Punk In Drublic Fest (w/ NOFX and Descendents)

9/30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch (supporting The Lawrence Arms)

10/28-30 - Gainesville, FL @ FEST 20