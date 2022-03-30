No Trigger announce shows; first album in a decade due this year

Massachusetts melodic hardcore vets No Trigger haven't released an album in a decade, they haven't released new music at all since 2017's Adult Braces EP, and they haven't played live in two and a half years, but they confirmed that they'll put out a new LP in 2022 and they've just announced a run of live shows.

They're playing their home state on May 26 at Faces Brewing in Malden with Heart & Lung and Choke Up, Brooklyn's Sovereign on May 27 with Heart & Lung and Neckscars, and Chicago's Reggie's on June 16 with The Bollweevils and Knoxious. That's it for now, but the band promises that more dates are TBA. Stay tuned.

--

15 '80s Punk Albums That Shaped the '90s/'00s Pop Punk Boom