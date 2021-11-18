Nobody’s Flowers (mem Loss Leader, Neaux) deliver lovely jangle pop on debut LP (watch a video)

Nobody's Flowers is another project of Nick Fit (who plays in Loss Leader with Self Defense Family/Drug Church vocalist Patrick Kindlon, Neaux with VersaEmerge's Sierra Kay, and more), and though Nick's roots are in hardcore, this is much prettier music, taking influence from bands like The Sundays, The Smiths, and The Stone Roses. Nobody's Flowers digitally self-released their self-titled debut album in 2019, but now it's getting a proper release this Friday (11/19) from Really Rad Records on vinyl and streaming services (pre-order).

"The album started out as a love letter to a few bands that my friend and I really adore," Nick tells us. "Over time it kind of took on its own vibe and the end result is what you hear now. I very much enjoy stretching the sonic boundaries of the music I make and this album exists entirely on its own. The lyrics and vocals are honest, the music is lush and sugary, and those together created a lovely combination that I hope people find as much joy in as I do."

Just ahead of the album's official release, we're premiering the video for "Mountains Out of Broken Men." It's a lovely jangle pop song and you can check it out below...