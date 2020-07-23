Nobunny responds after Burger Records allegations & shutdown: “Nobunny is over”

Nobunny, aka musician Justin Champlin, who often performed wearing a decaying rabbit mask and little else, has responded following the shutting down of Burger Records, which was preceded by the label's plans to restructure amid a series of allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming against associated bands and employees. "I fucked up bad," Champlin writes. "I used my power and influence to take advantage of young women and teenage girls."

"I am truly sorry to anyone who was hurt by me," he continues. "Nobunny was supposed to be about love and silliness and it got dark."

"I was sexually abused as a child," Champlin writes. "I was gang raped as an adult. 9/10 times when I perform people touch me inappropriately on stage. These however are still not excuses. I am still guilty"

"For the past 3 years I have been proactively changing my life for the better," he writes. "I quit drinking over a year and a half ago and go to weekly therapy. I have been and will continue to do serious self reflection on my actions and how they have affected others Not an excuse. I am still guilty."

"Nobunny is over," he continues. "Thank you all for your past support over these 19 years. I’ll be removing all the social media in the next 48 hours."

Read his statement in full below.

UPDATE: Goner Records, who released Nobunny's 2010 album First Blood, and 2013's Secret Songs, released a statement saying they've removed both from their store, and are having them removed from digital services, too. "News about Nobunny's reprehensible actions reached us today," they write. "Our hearts are with the victims of this abuse, and victims of abuse everywhere. We respect these women and the strength they show in coming forward. Hopefully these conversations will lead us to a music scene that is a safe space for everyone. We have removed all Nobunny records from our store and distributor, and have taken steps to have his records deleted from our digital services."

I don’t believe I have been publicly “called out” but it is def long past time for me to say something. I fucked up bad.

I used my power and influence to take advantage of young women and teenage girls.

I have hurt people.

I let my “fame” go to my head.

Young money acting dummy.

My time is up. I am truly sorry to anyone who was hurt by me.

Nobunny was supposed to be about love and silliness and it got dark.

I let people down.

I hurt people.

I am deeply ashamed.

I apologize to my friends and family and fans whom I have disappointed. Everything I have ever done was consensual and seemingly enjoyed by both parties, but with age, gender, and power dynamics, I realize that consent isn’t always there if the power dynamic is off. Some of you know me as a nice kind man.

I am that.

I am also someone who has used his power to hurt others. Sex Drugs and RnR became my religion.

Please Kill Me was my Bible.

Kim Fowley was my god.

Not an excuse.

These should not be templates.

And one should eventually grow up from that. I was sexually abused as a child.

I was gang raped as an adult.

9/10 times when I perform people touch me inappropriately on stage.

These however are still not excuses.

I am still guilty When I was a freshman in HS a member of arguably the most popular punk band from Chicago ever used to come to my school after class and buy my friends and I booze and sleep with my teenage female friends. It seemed perfectly normal. It shouldn’t have been then and it shouldn't be now. For the past 3 years I have been proactively changing my life for the better. I quit drinking over a year and a half ago and go to weekly therapy.

I have been and will continue to do serious self reflection on my actions and how they have affected others.

Not an excuse. I am still guilty. I do believe that just like more white people need to speak up and do the work to be anti-racist, more men need to hold themselves and others accountable for their toxic behavior. Anti-chauvinist action needs to be part of mens daily routine. I have seen plenty of fucked up things and said nothing. The patriarchy is real and it needs to be destroyed. Men need to do better. I need to do better Nobunny is over.

Thank you all for your past support over these 19 years.

I’ll be removing all the social media in the next 48 hours. To the people speaking up and sharing their stories. I commend you. It is brave and I imagine difficult. You are doing the right thing. I believe people can change and grow but it doesn’t happen overnight and it takes real commitment and work. It is often not easy and often painful, but worth it and necessary. Again I am truly sorry and deeply ashamed and I apologize to all the survivors and victims of myself and the toxic scene at large that I am a part of. I know this will not be enough for some. I am trying my best and will continue to try harder. -Justin “Nobunny”

Meanwhile, The Growlers have responded to sexual misconduct allegations made against members of the band, and keyboardist Adam Wolcott Smith left the band, making a statement of his own.

SWMRS' Joey Armstrong, son of Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, responded to allegations of abuse made by The Regrettes' Lydia Night.

Cherry Glazerr's Clementine Creevy accused her former bandmate, Buttertones bassist Sean Redman, of statutory rape.

Many other artists, including Shannon and the Clams, La Luz, King Tuff, Cassie Ramone, Colleen Green, Bleached, and Surfbort have also responded to the shutdown and allegations.