Noel Gallagher covered Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” with the BBC Concert Orchestra (watch)

Noel Gallagher's new High Flying Birds album, Council Skies, is out tomorrow and is absolutely drenched in strings, so when he recorded a live session at the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room in the legendary Maida Vale studios, he made use of the BBC Concert Orchestra. Stereogum points out that that included a cover of fellow Mancunians Joy Division's classic "Love Will Tear Us Apart."

In an interview as part of the session, Noel says he's covered the song at home for years and years, but never dared perform it in public till now. The melody of the verses is not the sort Noel usually sings, but he nails the chorus, and those strings really make it soar.

You can listen to Noel's take on "Love Will Tear Us Apart" and watch a short clip of the session, along with full video of "Council Skies," below.

While Blur and Pulp have reunited this year, Noel has shown no interest in getting Oasis back together.