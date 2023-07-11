Noel Gallagher & Garbage brought ’90s alt-rock classics to Central Park (review, setlists, video)

“Anyone here from England?” If there was any doubt about the makeup of the crowd at SummerStage on Monday night, it was made clear by the reaction to Noel Gallagher's question, which came halfway through his set as it transitioned from solo material to Oasis songs. The place was, no surprise, absolutely filthy with Brits who exploded in cheers as the night became a massive singalong. "We’re going back to the '90s when everything was cool," Noel said to more unbridled cheering, "till some American invented the internet."

To this crowd, every Oasis song is a hit. Noel eschewed many of his old band's biggest singles in favor of b-sides, like "Masterplan" and "Going Nowhere," which got the kind of reaction you might expect from "Wonderwall" or "Supersonic" (not played). He also played Heathen Chemistry single "Little by Little," and b-side "Half the World Away," which he dedicated to the Queen (the song was used as the theme for UK sitcom The Royle Family). His band The High Flying Birds, which includes Oasis guitarist Gem Archer and a trio of backup singers with choreographed moves, are more than capable and made these songs sound great, especially a mellow, sublime, and sweetly psychedelic version of "Live Forever" which was the highlight of the night.

The first half of the set was terrific, too, even if it felt like the crowd was counting down till the Oasis songs arrived. New album Council Skies is terrific, and he played three songs from that, including "Open the Door, See What You Find," which he intro'd by saying “This next song is not Supersonic," a nod to its very similar drumbeat, and the soaring title track. The night ended, too soon for everyone there, with "Don't Look Back in Anger," which had those few in the crowd who had not been singing already joining the chorus. Most of us felt a little dumbfounded that there was no encore but if the goal is to leave them wanting more, Noel succeeded.

Noel wasn't the only attraction on this very appealing tour, which is co-headlined by Garbage. I will admit to being a casual fan, but was surprised by how many songs I knew well. They did not skimp on the hits, including "I Think I'm Paranoid," "Stupid Girl," "#1 Crush," and "I'm Only Happy When it Rains." Shirley Manson, dekked out in a bright red fluffy dress, remains a wonderfully foul-mouthed pistol and commanded the stage the entire time. Amongst their own songs they also performed their excellent cover of Siouxsie & The Banshees' "Cities in Dust," and the only thing missing for me was their Bond theme, "The World is Not Enough." Great set.

I unfortunately did not make it SummerStage, which was as packed as I've ever experienced, in time for Metric's opening set. But you can check out their SummerStage at Central Park setlist, along with video and setlists for Noel Gallagher and Garbage, below.

SETLIST: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds @ SummerStage at Central Park 7/10/2023

Pretty Boy

Council Skies

We're Gonna Get There in the End

Open the Door, See What You Find

AKA... What a Life!

The Masterplan

Going Nowhere

Little by Little

Half the World Away

Live Forever

Quinn the Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn)

Don't Look Back in Anger

SETLIST: Garbage @ SummerStage at Central Park 7/10/2023

Supervixen

#1 Crush

The Men Who Rule the World

Run Baby Run

Special

Bleed Like Me

Cities in Dust

I Think I'm Paranoid

Stupid Girl

Push It

Only Happy When It Rains

Cherry Lips (Go Baby Go!)

SETLIST: Metric @ SummerStage at Central Park 7/10/2023

Gold Guns Girls

Dark Saturday

Gimme Sympathy

All Comes Crashing

Synthetica

Black Sheep

Breathing Underwater