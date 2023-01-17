Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce new album, share “Easy Now”

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced a new album, Council Skies, which will be out June 2 via Sour Mash Records. He made the album with longtime collaborator Paul "Strangeboy" Stacey, and Johnny Marr plays on three songs. “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that,” Noel says of the album. “Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

The new single is "Easy Now," which is the kind of swaying Britpop anthem we've come to expect from Noel. The video, directed by Colin Solal Cardo, stars House of The Dragon's Milly Alcock, and you can watch that below.

Council Skies will be available in a variety of editions, including a Deluxe Edition with remixes by Pet Shop Boys, The Cure's Robert Smith, and David Holmes. Check out the tracklisting below.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have UK tour dates this summer and those are listed below.

Deluxe Album Tracklist:

Disc 1:

I'm Not Giving Up Tonight

Pretty Boy

Dead To The World

Open The Door, See What You Find

Trying To Find A World That's Been And Gone

Easy Now

Council Skies

There She Blows!

Love Is A Rich Man

Think Of A Number

Disc 2:

Don’t Stop…

We’re Gonna Get There In The End

Mind Games

Pretty Boy (Instrumental)

Dead To The World (Instrumental)

Council Skies (Instrumental)

Think Of A Number (Instrumental)

I’m Not Giving Up Tonight (David Holmes Remix)

Think Of A Number (Pet Shop Boys Magic Eye 12” Remix)

Pretty Boy (Robert Smith Remix)

Council Skies (The Reflex Revision)

Flying On The Ground (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

Live Forever (Radio 2 Session, 08.09.21)

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - 2023 Tour Dates

21 July, Buckinghamshire, PennFest

28 July, London, Crystal Palace Bowl

05 August, Saffron Waldon, Essex, Audley End

19 August, Monmouthshire, Caldicot Castle

20 August, Sedgefield, Country Durham, Hardwick Festival

26 August, Manchester, Wythenshawe Park