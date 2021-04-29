Noel Gallagher has been fronting his own band, High Flying Birds, for 10 years now, and to celebrate the milestone he's releasing a compilation, Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), on June 11 via Sour Mash Records. "The title just came to me one afternoon, at the kitchen table,” Noel says. ”It's a saying isn't it: 'back the way we came'. I actually thought it was a great title. Which is why it's got vol 1. Because if there's another one, I'm not coming up with another title!"

It's a double CD/vinyl set and in addition to songs from High Flying Birds' three albums, there are two brand new songs: “We’re On Our Way Now” and “Flying On The Ground.” You can listen to the dreamy “We’re On Our Way Now” below.

Along with the standard CD and vinyl editions, there are deluxe editions with a bonus disc of b-sides, acoustic versions and remixes, and there's also a Deluxe Box Set that includes deluxe vinyl, an etched 7” plus 12” coffee table photo book, and a deluxe CD set. You can also get it on cassette, and there's a picture disc vinyl variant for Record Store Day on June 12. You can check out all the different packages and preorder here.

In other news, while there's been no talk of an Oasis reunion, there is a new documentary about the band on the way to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their massive 1996 Knebworth shows where they played to 280,000 fans across two nights. Stay tuned for more on that, and in the meantime you can watch Supersonic: Oasis which is a pretty good documentary about the band's golden years.

Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) - Full Tracklist:

Disc 1

1. Everybody’s On The Run

2. The Death Of You And Me

3. AKA … What A Life!

4. If I Had A Gun …

5. In The Heat Of The Moment

6. Riverman

7. Lock All The Doors

8. The Dying Of The Light

9. Ballad Of The Mighty I

10. We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Holy Mountain (Remastered)

3. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

4. This Is The Place

5. It’s A Beautiful World

6. Blue Moon Rising

7. Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

8. Flying On The Ground

Bonus Disc

1. It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)

2. If I Had A Gun … (Acoustic Version)

3. Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)

5. The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)

6. International Magic (Demo)

7. Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)

8. The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)

9. This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)

10. This Is The Place (Instrumental)

11. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

12. Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)

--

