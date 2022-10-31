Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds shares new single “Pretty Boy” ft. Johnny Marr

Former Oasis guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher has a new album out in 2023, and while details have not been revealed, he has shared the first single from it, "Pretty Boy," which features fellow Mancunian Johnny Marr.

“For this new record it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear,” Gallagher says. “Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special. Oh… and watch out for a cameo from me in the video… first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin’ Hot Wotsits Giants!!”

Watch the video for "Pretty Boy" below.

Noel, who was not a big fan of masks during the height of the pandemic, also denied his brother Liam rights to use Oasis songs in his new concert documentary.

Johnny Marr has guested on lots of people's records over the years and recently toured with The Killers.