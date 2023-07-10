Noel Gallagher’s Saratoga show evacuated due to a bomb threat

Noel Gallagher was set to play Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Saturday (7/8), but the show ended abruptly due to a bomb threat. Opener Metric and co-headliners Garbage completed their sets, but ahead of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' spot, the venue was shut down.

Reporter Jon Campbell wrote on Twitter, “The stage was all set for Noel Gallagher. Then a guy came on stage and said: ‘Due to circumstances beyond our control, the show will not continue.'” Likewise, Garbage posted, We have no idea what happened tonight. We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone !!! I’m sorry we have no real information . We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!!"

Later, the New York State Park Police posted that the evacuation occurred due to a bomb threat: “Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended at 9:40 pm and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results,” their statement reads. See the full post below.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Garbage, and Metric play NYC tonight, July 10, at SummerStage in Central Park. All dates below.

Garbage/Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds/Metric -- 2023 Tour Dates

July 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

July 13, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway