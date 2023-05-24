Noel & Liam Gallagher respond to “disingenuous” Oasis reunion rumors

Anyone who's observed the ongoing sibling rivalry between Liam and Noel Gallagher had good reason to doubt the tabloid reports about an Oasis reunion that began to circulate over the weekend. As Stereogum points out, Noel was asked about the possibility on the talkSport radio station, and said, "Well, I put it out there. [Liam] won’t call… I mean, he should call me, because he’s like, he’s forever going on about it. You’d have thought by now, he’d have some kind of plan…"

"He doesn’t have to speak to me. He won’t speak to me, he’s a coward," Noel continued. "So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, 'Look, this is what we’re thinking.' And then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous."

Liam, of course, responded on Twitter, writing, "I don’t wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD sit down you end."

Replying to someone who asked "why do you keep saying Oasis is happening when you clearly know it's not?," Liam said, "I don’t keep saying it’s happening I said it once I get asked I say I’m ready born ready which I am rite now we should have never have split up that’s what I say."

"Listen," he wrote in another reply, "I wake up to find him giving me shit in the press he was doing it in oasis so there for I remind folk how much of a nasty little man he is thems the rules you don’t like FUCK OFF."

"Reunion he hates oasis fans he’s full of shit," he continued in yet another reply.

Liam did approve of how he sounded on a recent AI-generated Oasis album, which seems likely to be the closest thing to a reunion we'll get from the band.