NOFX announce first wave of final U.S. tour dates

Fat Mike revealed in September that 2023 would be NOFX's last year as a band, along with their 40th anniversary, and said they'd announce their final shows soon. They've now unveiled the first round of U.S. shows, happening from April through September in various cities. See those dates below.

The tour is being billed as "40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day," with "very special guests" joining them. They say that setlists won't be repeated throughout the run, and will include full album sets and rarities. "This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath," Fat Mike says. "These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts…With all our joy…And then we are done. We are done done."

The tour begins with a two-date camping festival in Austin that also features Pennywise, Circle Jerks, Face to Face, Riverboat Gamblers, Codefendants, Get Dead, Bad Cop Bad Cop, The Bombpops, PEARS, Piñata Protest, and more. They've also got a two-date campout in Columbus, a two-date run in Tacoma, and single dates in San Diego, San Francisco, and St. Petersburg (lineups TBA). Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM PT.

NOFX final tour 1 loading...

NOFX: 2023 TOUR

April 22 & 23: Austin, TX – Carson Creek Ranch (campout)

May 13: San Diego, CA

May 19-20: Barcelona, Spain

June 2: Linz, Austria

June 24 & 25: Columbus, OH (campout)

July 22 & 23: Tacoma, WA

September 16: San Francisco, CA

September 30: St. Petersburg, FL