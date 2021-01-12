NOFX announce new album ‘Single Album,’ share video for “Linewleum”

Punk lifers NOFX have announced their 14th album, Single Album, due February 26 via their own Fat Wreck Chords (pre-order). It was recorded with Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore, and the title is a reference to the fact that NOFX originally planned to release a double album in 2020, but -- like many things in 2020 -- those plans changed.

"When you write a double album, you write differently," Fat Mike says. "I was writing really different songs, and some fun songs, but you have to make a double album interesting enough to listen to the whole way. I wanted to make a perfect double album, and I didn't accomplish that. So I decided to just make a single album, hence the title."

Fat Mike calls it "a dark album," and Fat's press release calls it Fat Mike's most personal work to date and notes that it includes a six-minute post-hardcore song ("The Big Drag," which is "a personal vow to make the most of life, even when it undeniably sucks"), a reggae-inflected song about a mass shooting (“Fish in a Gun Barrel”), and a piano ballad (“Your Last Resort”).

Before we hear any of that new stuff, the first taste of the album actually revisits something from over 25 years ago. It's called "Linewleum," and as the title suggests, it's a rework of their classic song "Linoleum." Fat Mike says:

I have no idea why "Linoleum" is THE NOFX song that is covered by so many bands while other NOFX songs get hardly any attention. "Linoleum" wasn't a single, it had no video, it got no radio play, and most importantly, it didn't even have a chorus!!! All popular songs have choruses! WTF! So, One night I stayed up till 4:00 am checking out all the different versions on YouTube. Watching hundreds of bands from over 28 countries (mostly Indonesia) doing "Linoleum" was a humbling experience for me. So I decided to write a song that was a shout out to all those people that learned those four chords and remembered the non-rhyming lyrics. Then I asked the biggest of all the bands (Avenged Sevenfold) to play some leads on the song. Then M Shadows suggested we do a video together. Then I figured I should put all of the bands in the video. Well, I couldn't fit all the bands, but I picked a bunch of cool ones! A song about not playing a song that's not a hit song with a video about other bands covering the song! This is why I love punk rock writing punk songs. Rules out the door!

Listen and watch the video below...

Tracklist

1. The Big Drag

2. I Love You More Than I Hate Me

3. Fuck Euphemism

4. Fish in a Gun Barrel

5. Birmingham

6. Linewleum

7. My Bro Cancervive Cancer

8. Grieve Soto

9. Doors and Fours

10. Your Last Resort

--