NOFX announce Punk In Drublic fests in Asbury Park, Baltimore & Worcester

NOFX have just announced three Northeast fall editions of their traveling Punk In Drublic Festival, including stops in Worcester, MA; Baltimore, MD; and Asbury Park, NJ. The band will headline all three dates, and Descendents and Face To Face are also playing all three, with Night Birds, No Trigger, T.S.O.L., The Lawrence Arms, and others varying by date. The lineups look like this:

Saturday, September 24 – The Palladium Outdoors – Worcester, MA

NOFX, Descendents, Face To Face, T.S.O.L., Night Birds, No Trigger and more Saturday, October 1 – Port Covington – Baltimore, MD

NOFX, Descendents, Face To Face, The Lawrence Arms, T.S.O.L., Night Birds, Suzi Moon and more Sunday, October 2 – Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ

NOFX, Descendents, Face To Face and more

Tickets for all three go on sale on Friday (6/10) at 10 AM.

NOFX previously announced a few summer editions taking place in Cleveland, Detroit, and Colorado. All dates are listed below. Full lineups and tickets here.

Watch the recent documentary on Punk In Drublic:

Punk In Drublic 2022 Dates

Friday, July 8 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

Saturday, July 9 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Outdoors

Saturday, August 20 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green

Saturday, September 24 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium Outdoors

Saturday, October 1 – Baltimore, MD - Port Covington

Sunday, October 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage