NOFX played San Diego on their final tour w/ Descendents, The Vandals & more (pics, video, setlist)

NOFX are in the midst of their "40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day" final tour, which stopped in San Diego, CA on Saturday (5/13) for a show at Waterfront Park. They're not repeating setlists throughout this run, and playing full album sets and rarities, and San Diego's 33-song set included a performance of 1997's So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes in full, the 19-minute "The Decline," along with lots of other songs from throughout their discography. See their setlist in full below.

Also performing on Saturday were Descendents, The Vandals, Mad Caddies, Fat Mike's Codefendants project, The Bombpops, Western Addiction, and Urethane. See pictures from the whole day by Mathieu Bredeau and attendee-taken video clips below.

NOFX currently have tour dates scheduled through September, with more still to be announced.

We talked to Fat Mike about the end of NOFX, the new Punk Rock Museum he's launched in Las Vegas, and more on the BV Podcast. Listen to that episode below.

SETLIST: NOFX @ WATERFRONT PARK, 5/13/2023 (via)

Dinosaurs Will Die

Stickin' in My Eye

Linoleum

Murder the Government

The Brews

Bob

It's My Job to Keep Punk Rock Elite

Kids of the K-Hole

All Outta Angst

180 Degrees

All His Suits Are Torn

Eat the Meek

Six Years on Dope

Kill Rock Stars

Fuck the Kids

Hobophobic (Scared of Bums)

Monosyllabic Girl

I'm Telling Tim

Instant Crassic

Can't Get the Stink Out

Quart in Session

72 Hookers

Dad's Bad News

Perfect Government

Flossing a Dead Horse

Franco Un-American

Falling in Love

Champs Élysées

The Desperation's Gone

Kill All the White Man

The Decline

The Separation of Church and Skate

Theme from a NOFX Album

--

-