NOFX playing ‘Punk In Drublic’ in full on New Year’s Day livestream

Earlier this year, NOFX performed 1992's White Trash, Two Heebs, and a Bean in full for the first time ever on a livestream from Fat Mike's backyard, and now they're set to perform its classic 1994 followup Punk In Drublic on a New Year's Day livestream from the same location. Dubbed New Year’s Heave at Fatty’s, it will also include a set by The Last Gang, special guests, and a live Q&A when "doors" open, and NOFX assure you that it's "ACTUALLY LIVE!" and "NOT prerecorded." It starts at 4 PM ET (1 PM PT). Tickets, merch bundles, and more info at NOFXmerch.com. Flyer below.

While you wait for the livestream, watch the White Trash, Two Heebs, and a Bean performance in full below.

Also check out Fat Mike's 10 favorite albums of 2020.