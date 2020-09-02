NOFX playing ‘White Trash…’ in full on livestream, Fat Mike picks 30 most important Fat releases

NOFX have announced a livestream (from Fat Mike's backyard) where they'll perform 1992's White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean in full for the first time ever. The announcement reads:

Tickets are on sale now (link in bio) for you to see NOFX perform their album, White Trash Two Heebs and a Bean, in its entirety for the first time ever! Catch them virtually from Fat Mike’s backyard on September 19th at 2 PM PST. Grab an all-access VIP pass to hang with the band after their performance as cameras roll well into the night. You’ll be treated to a trove of unannounced guests, performers, comedy, campfire stories, and more!

Tickets are on sale at NoCap. See the full announcement and poster below.

In other news, Fat Mike picked the 30 most important releases his label Fat Wreck Chords released to celebrate the label's 30th anniversary. It's part of a 40-minute video discussion with AltPress, and you can watch right here:

