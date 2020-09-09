NOFX reveal full lineup for livestream: Fishbone, Laura Jane Grace, Get Dead & more

NOFX recently revealed that they'll be performing 1992's White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean in full (for the first time ever) on a livestream from Fat Mike's backyard, and that livestream has just gotten even more exciting.

In addition to NOFX, "Weekend At Fatty's - A One Night Three Day Weekend" will include Slightly Stoopid, Fishbone (who are back with almost all of their original lineup and working on a new album that Fat Mike's producing), Bad Cop/Bad Cop, and Get Dead, and then the flyer lists "more special guests" before naming Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace, Avenged Sevenfold (?), comedians, graffiti artists, and "all night campfire stories."

It sounds like it's gonna be one hell of a one-night-three-day-weekend. It goes down September 19 at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT), and tickets are on sale. Flyer below.

Get Dead recently announced that their new album Dancing with the Curse is due October 9 via Fat Wreck Chords, and Fat Mike just spoke about producing that album to AltPress. "Producing Get Dead is like parenting a teenager," he said. "I set them up with a nice dinner, we sing songs around the piano and they sneak out after curfew to shoot PCP and fight walls with spray cans and fists. Somehow they make it home before school starts, but they’re bleeding from every orifice. I thought ‘Glitch’ represented this." Watch the new "Glitch" video below.