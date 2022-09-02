NOFX say they’re breaking up in 2023

It looks like 2023 will not just be NOFX's 40th anniversary, but also their last year as a band. SPIN noticed that Fat Mike casually spilled the beans in an Instagram comment, where he said "Next year will be our last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It's been an amazing run..." In another comment, Mike said the band's final show will be in LA. We reached out to Fat Wreck Chords and a representative for the label tells us that it appears to be true. Stay tuned for the proper announcement of their final shows.

Meanwhile, NOFX have multiple editions of their touring Punk In Drublic festival coming up, including two in Canada this weekend, and more in the US this fall. Those in the NYC-area can catch Punk In Drublic on October 2 at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park with Descendents, Face to Face, and more. All dates are listed below.

NOFX -- 2022 Tour Dates

3 Sep 2022 in Edmonton, AB, Canada @ Punk In Drublic Fest - Expo Center

4 Sep 2022 in Abbotsford, BC, Canada @ Punk In Drublic Fest - Tradex

16 Sep 2022 in Montreal, QC, Canada @ MTELUS

17 Sep 2022 in Québec, QC, Canada @ Agora du Vieux Port

24 Sep 2022 in Worcester, MA, US @ Punk In Drublic Fest - Palladium Outdoors

1 Oct 2022 in Baltimore, MD, US @ Punk In Drublic Fest - Port Covington

2 Oct 2022 in Asbury Park, NJ, US @ Punk In Drublic Fest - Stone Pony Summer Stage

2 Dec 2022 in Melbourne, Australia @ Good Things Festival 2022

3 Dec 2022 in Sydney, Australia @ Good Things Festival 2022

4 Dec 2022 in Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Good Things Festival 2022