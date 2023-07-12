NOFX’s Fat Mike announces orchestral album, shares new video

NOFX's Fat Mike has announced Fat Mike Gets Strung Out, an album of orchestral re-imaginings of NOFX songs made in collaboration with Baz The Frenchman, due September 15 via Fat Wreck Chords (pre-order). Mike says:

Why make a strings album? It’s not because I always like to push my limits. It’s because I wanted to hear what my songs sound like without guitar chords and those pesky vocals and backup vocals. I wanted to hear every note in its purest form. I wanted a sad song to sound sad even though there are no words. I wanted to make something I thought my parents would play at a dinner party….well, if they were alive. I wanted to make something that would be liked by more than just punk fans. But mostly, I just wanted to have fun making an album I had never made before… And guess what? Baz and I are almost done with the next album. Fun!

Along with the announcement comes the release of "Fuck Day Six," and the album also includes the previously released "I'm A Rat," which comes with a video of Fat Mike stage-bantering before the string ensemble begins. Check out both below.

NOFX are also in the midst of their final tour, and Mike talks about that tour, Punk Rock Museum, and more on the BV podcast (listen below).

Tracklist

1. One Million Coasters

2. Life… Oh What a Drag

3. Medio-Core

4. The Art of Protest

5. Total Bummer

6. I'm a Rat

7. Fuck Day Six

8. She's Gone

9. The Desperation's Gone

10. La Pieta

