NOFX’s Fat Mike lists his top 10 albums of 2020

It's always a busy year for Fat Mike, and 2020 was no exception. His band NOFX released a split album with Frank Turner where each artist covered each other, and they also put out some standalone singles, and Mike stayed very busy with production work and his label Fat Wreck Chords. NOFX also performed 1992's White Trash, Two Heebs, and a Bean in full for the first time ever on a livestream from Fat Mike's backyard, and if you missed it, they released an archive of the full set.

As the year comes to a close, we asked Fat Mike what his favorite albums of the year were, and he made us a top 10 that includes NOFX's split with Frank Turner, his own Home Street Home, Volume 1 musical, a handful of Fat releases (Get Dead, Dayz N Daze, The Bombpops, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, The Suicide Machines), the demos to the upcoming Fishbone album that he's producing, and some other stuff like Doug Stanhope's comedy special The Dying of a Last Breed and Billie Eilish. His full list:

1. Get Dead - Dancing with the Curse

2. Days N Daze - Show me the Blueprints

3. The Bombpops - Death in Venice Beach

4. Bad Cop/Bad Cop - The Ride

5. Doug Stanhope - The Dying of a Last Breed

6. Billie Eilish

7. Home Street Home, Volume 1

8. Fishbone Demos

9. Suicide Machines - Revolution Spring

10. NOFX/Frank Turner – West Coast vs. Wessex

