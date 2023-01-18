NOIA announces debut album ft. Buscabulla, Ela Minus & Maria Arnal (stream a track)

Experimental electronic pop artist NOIA (aka Gisela Fulla-Silvestre) has announced her first full-length, gisela, due March 31 via Cascine. She made the album--which follows EPs from 2019 and 2016--while living between NYC and Barcelona, and it features her singing in Spanish, Catalan, Portuguese, and English. Guest appearances come from Ela Minus, Maria Arnal, and Buscabulla, whose Raquel Berrios sings with Gisela on the gorgeous, ethereal lead single, "Eclipse de Amor."

"We complemented each other so well with the two characters of this song," Gisela says. "Luifre (the other half of Buscabulla) recorded this retro synth line over her verse that gave it even more of a classic vibe. I started working on this song as part of the music for a film that needed a romantic bolero kind of track, and then the song evolved when i was making some beats for a reggaeton artist that he ended up not using."

Watch the video for the new song and check out the full tracklist below...

Tracklist

1. anoche (intro)

2. didn't know (feat. Ela Minus)

3. reveal yourself

4. glitter blanca

5. otra vida por vivir (feat. Maria Arnal)

6. eclipse de amor (feat. Buscabulla)

7. cançó del bes sense port (interludi)

8. life lived through you

9. verano adentro

10. estranha forma de vida