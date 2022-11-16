Noise Pop 2023 initial lineup: Yo La Tengo, Duster, Chisel, Boy Harsher, Bob Mould, more

The 2023 edition of San Francisco's Noise Pop festival runs February 20-26 at venues all over the city and they've announced the Phase 1 lineup. Yo La Tengo, Duster and Boy Harsher headline, and also playing are Ted Leo's old band Chisel (who are reuniting for the Numero Group anniversary in L.A.), Bob Mould, STRFKR, Fidlar, Flasher, White Reaper, Fake Fruit, The Messthetics, James Brandon Lewis, and more.

Venues for Noise Pop 2023 include Great American Music Hall, Bottom of the Hill, The Chapel, Rickshaw Stop, The Regency Ballroom, August Hall, The New Parish, Gray Area, Public Works, and 1015 Folsom.

Festival badges and tickets are on sale now. Check out the full Phase 1 lineup below.

noise pop 2023 poster loading...

NOISE POP 2023 PHASE 1 ANNOUNCE:

Yo La Tengo

Boy Harsher

Duster

STRFKR

FIDLAR

Bob Mould (solo electric set)

Covet

Tourist

UNIIQU3

Chippy Nonstop

Christian Kuria

Mareux

No Vacation

Chisel

Chloé Robinson b2b DJ ADHD

White Reaper

Fake Fruit

Rozzi

Curtis Waters

Flasher

The Messthetics

Kristine Leschper (fka Mothers)

Sobs

NGHTCRWLR

JDM Global

James Brandon Lewis

Nate Mercereau

Satya

Malia

Everyone Asked About You

Mesmé

Narrow Head

Liily

20 Minute Loop

Dash George

Soft Blue Shimmer

Wabie

Das Kope

Taipei Houston