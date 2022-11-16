Noise Pop 2023 initial lineup: Yo La Tengo, Duster, Chisel, Boy Harsher, Bob Mould, more
The 2023 edition of San Francisco's Noise Pop festival runs February 20-26 at venues all over the city and they've announced the Phase 1 lineup. Yo La Tengo, Duster and Boy Harsher headline, and also playing are Ted Leo's old band Chisel (who are reuniting for the Numero Group anniversary in L.A.), Bob Mould, STRFKR, Fidlar, Flasher, White Reaper, Fake Fruit, The Messthetics, James Brandon Lewis, and more.
Venues for Noise Pop 2023 include Great American Music Hall, Bottom of the Hill, The Chapel, Rickshaw Stop, The Regency Ballroom, August Hall, The New Parish, Gray Area, Public Works, and 1015 Folsom.
Festival badges and tickets are on sale now. Check out the full Phase 1 lineup below.
NOISE POP 2023 PHASE 1 ANNOUNCE:
Yo La Tengo
Boy Harsher
Duster
STRFKR
FIDLAR
Bob Mould (solo electric set)
Covet
Tourist
UNIIQU3
Chippy Nonstop
Christian Kuria
Mareux
No Vacation
Chisel
Chloé Robinson b2b DJ ADHD
White Reaper
Fake Fruit
Rozzi
Curtis Waters
Flasher
The Messthetics
Kristine Leschper (fka Mothers)
Sobs
NGHTCRWLR
JDM Global
James Brandon Lewis
Nate Mercereau
Satya
Malia
Everyone Asked About You
Mesmé
Narrow Head
Liily
20 Minute Loop
Dash George
Soft Blue Shimmer
Wabie
Das Kope
Taipei Houston