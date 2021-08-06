Nolan Potter preps new LP for Castle Face (stream “Stubborn Bubble”), opening for OSEES in Austin

Nolan Potter (Knife Ritual, Lake of Fire) will release his second album for Castle Face, Music is Dead, on September 24. Made entirely on his own, it's a seriously impressive psych-pop magnum opus. Case in point: "Stubborn Bubble" is an eight-minute wig-out that barrels forward with piledriver intensity before leaving earth's atmosphere for a gorgeous, ethereal midsection and then dropping back into the insane riffage.

"Stubborn Bubble is really all about my love for sci-fi," Nolan tells us. "The imagery in my head as I wrote it came from Dune, The Wrath of Khan, and Moebius’ illustrations for Jodorowsky’s Incal series of graphic novels. I wanted to evoke that spirit while making a jam that was a little heavier and a little more modern sounding than some of my other stuff. I think it stands out on the new record for its length and its slightly more aggressive nature. People will probably need lyrics sheets for this one cuz I wanted it to sound like the vocals were coming through a fucked up space helmet from a distance."

"Stubborn Bubble" premieres in this post and you can stream it below.

Nolan is playing Austin this weekend as part of Hotel Vegas' Ten and a Half Year Anniversary, a two-night celebration happening tonight and Saturday with OSEES headlining and also featuring Amplified Heat, Christian Bland & The Revelators, Magic Rockers of Texas, Being Dead, Bad Lovers, Con Man, and Nevil. Playing as Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band, his set is on Saturday. Check out the poster below.

