No/Mas announce new album ‘Consume/Deny/Repent,’ share “Exile” video

DC grinders No/Mas have announced a new album, Consume/Deny/Repent, due April 29 via Closed Casket Activities (pre-order). It was produced by former Nails/current Twitching Tongues member Taylor Young (Regional Justice Center, Drain, etc), and guitarist John Letzkus says, "We wanted to make a record that was really riff-heavy and catchy. It has more old school influences, but it’s also modern at the same time."

"Thematically, we had specific things in mind, but the pandemic literally changed the world," added vocalist Roger Rivadeneira. "It went from being a more conceptualized album to music that references what we were going through. That's one thing we all agreed on."

The first taste is "Exile," an 82-second ripper that pulls from grind, thrash, and death metal and nails that balance between honoring old school influences and sounding fresh. It's great stuff, and it comes with a video (by Drain Hope) that you can check out below.

As previously mentioned, the band have upcoming shows with Full of Hell and Integrity, including the first night of Full of Hell's two-night stand at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus, which goes down this Tuesday (3/22) and is sold out. All dates are listed below.

No/Mas -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/21 — New Kensington, PA — Preserving Underground*

3/22 — Brooklyn, NY — Saint Vitus (SOLD OUT)*

3/23 — Brooklyn, NY — Saint Vitus*

3/24 — Portland, ME — The Space*

3/25 — Hartford, CT — Webster Underground*

4/2 — Baltimore, MD — Metro (With Integrity)

5/20 — Richmond, VA — The Camel (With Genocide Pact)

5/27 — Baltimore, MD — Maryland Death Fest

9/9 — Cave-in-Rock, IL — Full Terror Assault

*With Full of Hell