Noname announces new album ‘Sundial’

Outside of her book club, Chicago rapper Noname has been in and out of dormancy for the last few years, after her excellent sophomore album Room 25 came out in 2018. She dropped single "Rainforest" in early 2021 and teased new album Factory Baby for over a year before that, but explained the album would be delayed due to creative difficulties later that year. But now she's back.

Noname posted on Instagram on Sunday (4/9) that her new album is called Sundial, and it will be released in July. There are no further details yet--we don't know if it'll include "Rainforest" or any other of her one-off singles since Room 25--but she's set to perform at Coachella, so perhaps we'll get more information after that. Stay tuned.