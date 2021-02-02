Noods prep debut LP for Get Better Records (watch the “Donkey Kong” video)

NYC indie rock band Noods have been around for a few years (with two EPs under their belts), and they've now announced their debut album, Blush, due April 16 via Get Better Records (pre-order). The first single is "Donkey Kong," which is a very cool dose of breezy, catchy, '90s-style indie rock, and it's a great showcase for the subtle power in Trish Dieudonne's voice. Watch the Nick Seip-directed video below.

Tracklist

1. Okay

2. Sheets

3. Ego

4. Empathy

5. You Don't Know Me

6. Always on My Mind

7. Pillow

8. Donkey Kong

9. Pink Cabbage

10. Starting Over (Again)

11. Blush

12. Boundaries