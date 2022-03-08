Norah Jones announces summer tour w/ Regina Spektor (BV presale for Forest Hills Stadium)

Norah Jones has announced a summer US tour, beginning in June and running through August. She'll be joined by Regina Spektor, performing solo, as support on select dates, and the tour includes stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC and more. See all dates below.

The NYC date is at Forest Hills Stadium on August 4, and you can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, March 10 at 10 AM. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. UPDATE: The password is NORAHREGINA. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, March 11 at 10 AM local time.

Norah has also been celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album Come Away With Me; she has a super deluxe anniversary edition on the way on April 29, with 44 tracks (22 of which are previously unreleased), and special liner notes. Stream one of the unreleased tracks, an alternate version of "Come Away With Me," below.

Regina, meanwhile, is releasing a new album, Home, before and after in June, and playing some shows supporting it, including an NYC date at Carnegie Hall on April 11.

NORAH JONES: 2022 TOUR

6/20 Troutdale, OR Edgefield

6/21 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

6/24 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre

6/25 Napa, CA * Oxbow River Stage

6/26 Lake Tahoe, CA * Lake Tahoe’s Outdoor Arena at Harveys

6/28 San Diego, CA * The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

6/29 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

7/15 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/16 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/19 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

7/20 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

7/22 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway

7/23 Baltimore, MD MECU

7/24 Philadelphia, PA * The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

7/26 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/28 Burlington, VT Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum

7/30 Bethel, NY * Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

8/1 Saratoga Springs, NY * Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/2 Boston, MA * Leader Bank Pavilion

8/4 Forest Hills, NY * Forest Hills Stadium

* - w/ Regina Spektor