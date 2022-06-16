Norma Jean announce new album ‘Deathrattle Sing For Me’ (exclusive vinyl & new video)

Metalcore vets Norma Jean have announced their ninth album, Deathrattle Sing For Me, which they made with longtime collaborator Jeremy SH Griffith, due August 12 via Solid State Records. We've teamed with the band on an exclusive limited silver vinyl variant of the album, limited to 300 copies, and you can pre-order yours now while they last. Here's a mock-up of the variant:

The first taste is the big, anthemic, alt-rock-tinged metalcore of "Call for the Blood," and here's some background on that via press release:

"Accept that everything is a draft," says Cory Brandan about the song. "It helps to get it done. We banded together to make this record and to me, this song is the rallying cry. Composed by my brother, [co-producer] Matthew [Putman], this song was written around a single idea, altered heavily in post, and then mimicked by us. The studio and post-production elements acted as an instrument. The experimentation and the process behind this track was a major point of inspiration for many other things we ended up doing throughout Death Rattle Sing For Me. I feel like Matthew wrote this song with my voice in mind and I wanted to do something very unique over it. Dangerous rock 'n' roll! Blast it!" Matthew Putman echoes the sentiment, saying, "'CFTB' was one of the first songs where I felt like we were establishing a personality for the album. Even though it was constructed in the studio from manipulated ideas we captured during a 'riff vomiting' session with Grayson, it still has a very raw, live energy. The samples were all chosen in a very deliberate way for how they colored the story behind the song (rebellious unity). There is nothing random about 'CFTB'; every sound has meaning. This is one of my all-time favorite vocal performance from Cory, where he proves once again why he's one of the best of his generation."

Watch the video and check out the tracklist below. Norma Jean also have upcoming tour dates (including Furnace Fest) and those are listed below.

Grab our silver vinyl variant of Norma Jean's new album here.

Tracklist

"1994"

"Call For The Blood"

"Spearmint Revolt"

"Memorial Hoard"

"Aria Obscura"

"Any%"

"Parallella"

"W W A V V E"

"A Killing Word"

"Penny Margs"

"el-roi"

"Sleep Explosion"

"Heartache"

Norma Jean -- 2022 Tour Dates

8/16 — San Francisco, CA — August Hall

8/17 — Reno, NV — Virginia St. Brewhouse

8/18 — Anaheim, CA — Chain Reaction

8/19 — Los Angeles, CA — Regent Theater

8/20 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues

8/21 — Phoenix, AZ — Marquee Theater

9/8 — Danville, VA — Blue Ridge Rock Fest

9/14 — Tulsa, OK — Vanguard

9/15 — Dallas, TX — Trees

9/16 — San Antonio, TX— Vibes Event Center

9/17 — Houston, TX — Scout Bar

9/18 — Austin, TX — Come and Take It Live

9/23 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest

