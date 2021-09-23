Norman Brannon (Texas Is The Reason) remixes Chamberlain’s “Red Weather” (listen)

Last year, emo-turned-alt-country vets Chamberlain released their first new album in about 20 years, Red Weather, and now fellow emo veteran Norman Brannon (of Texas Is The Reason and currently in Thursday's touring lineup) has remixed the title track. Norman's remix still has the rustic alt-country feel of the album version, but he turns it into a thumping, dancefloor-friendly track and totally reinvents it in the process. Norman says:

If I'm honest, at first I felt like starting a remix for Chamberlain felt impossible. I've known them since at least 1993, they had a 7" in Anti-Matter, they were on the Anti-Matter compilation album, I played in a band with Charlie—it all felt almost too close! But what I realized is that our history made it possible for me to take a song like "Red Weather" in a totally different direction while also keeping the things that I've always felt so special about Chamberlain in tact. Sure, there's a four-on-the-floor element to it, but the melodic underpinning is still there, the feeling is still there, and truthfully, I think Indiana is still there. I didn't want to lose that. And I feel honored that they trusted me to take the song to a place they'd have probably never taken it.

Chamberlain's Curtis Mead adds:

When we were in the studio tracking Red Weather, it hit me that the stripped down approach of these songs created possibilities beyond what would eventually be our final presentation on the record. In my head, and as a fan of these kinds of collaborations myself, I love to see how things can be reinterpreted through someone else’s lens. Not long after, our longtime friend Norman posted the Owen remix he had done, and it just clicked that there was no one better for the job. The end result is even better than I could have hoped, but I guess that’s what bringing in that outside perspective is all about.

The track makes its premiere right here:

--

18 Landmark Emo & Post-Hardcore Albums Turning 25 This Year