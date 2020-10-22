North Carolina punkgazers Clearbody prep LP for Smartpunk (stream a track)

North Carolina's Clearbody will release their debut album One More Day on December 4 via the Smartpunk label (pre-order). "Their record is so good and I don't think a day has gone by that I haven't listened to it," the label tweeted when they signed them, and now you can hear your first taste of it: "Blossom."

"With the current state of the world, it is really hard to not take a moment to breathe and live in the moment," the band tells us. "'Blossom' is a track about human growth and perseverance, and it is a foreshadowing of what is to be heard on One More Day." If this is a good idea of what to expect, then we already agree this is an album worth looking forward to. It's cut from the same melodic punk/shoegaze cloth as Hum, Title Fight, Superheaven, etc, and even as this becomes an increasingly crowded subgenre, Clearbody stand out as a band you should definitely be paying attention to. Listen below.

--

28 Essential Songs from the Shoegaze / Heavy Crossover

Listen and/or subscribe to our playlist of all 28 songs (with MBV's "Feed Me With Your Kiss" replacing "You Made Me Realise" because the latter isn't on Spotify):