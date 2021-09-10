Northwest Terror Fest 2022 lineup: Ludicra (reunion), Repulsion, Suffocation, Windhand, more

Northwest Terror Fest 2022 happens June 30-July 2 at Neumos and Barboza in Seattle, and the lineup will feature a reunion from San Francisco post-black metallers Ludicra, who have been broken up for a decade. The organizers say:

This was a long time coming. We at NWTF have been working toward booking Ludicra since our very first edition back in 2017. A big part of the mission of our festival is to both honor and preserve the tradition of black metal from the United States in general and from the Pacific Northwest specifically - bands like Wolves in the Throne Room and Panopticon. Ludicra absolutely belongs on the Mount Rushmore of USBM. Ten years ago their live shows were the stuff of legend, the kinds of concerts that sent metal's truest lovers streaming onto comment threads and message boards (remember those?) to say 'I just saw my new favorite band.' As it happens, many of the people who fell the most under their spell never had the opportunity to experience their power face to face. Giving these five tremendously talented musicians a reason to return to the stage is an honor and a privilege.

The lineup also features Repulsion, Suffocation, Windhand, Obsequiae, Mizmor, Ringworm, Cloak, Grayceon, Haunter, Xibalba, Vile Creature, Exulansis, Racetraitor, Squalus, Cartilage, Oryx, Succumb, Funeral Chic, Wormwitch, Disease, and more TBA. Tickets are on sale.

Watch Ludicra perform at now-defunct Brooklyn venue Europa in 2010: