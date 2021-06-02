NOS Primavera Sound 2022 lineup: Pavement, Nick Cave, Slowdive, Dinosaur Jr, Jawbox, more

Barcelona music festival Primavera Sound just recently announced the lineup for its massive, two-week long 2022 edition, and now the lineup has also been revealed for NOS Primavera Sound 2022, which takes place in Portugal the same weekend as Primavera Sound weekend two.

It features some crossover with the Primavera Sound lineup, including headliners Pavement, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Gorillaz, Tame Impala, and Beck, as well as Slowdive, Kim Gordon, Dinosaur Jr, Jawbox, Earl Sweatshirt, Little Simz, Jamila Woods, Helado Negro, Om, Khruangbin, Sky Ferreira, DIIV, Caroline Polachek, black midi, Japanese Breakfast, Dry Cleaning, King Krule, 100 gecs, Rina Sawayama, Jehnny Beth, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Shellac, Pile, Special Request, Penelope Isles, Beach Bunny, and more.

Even more artists are TBA. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/4) at 12:00 (GMT+1). View the poster with the current lineup below.