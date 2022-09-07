Nosaj Thing announces new album ft. Panda Bear, Toro y Moi, Pink Siifu & more

Nosaj Thing announces new album ft. Panda Bear, Toro y Moi, Pink Siifu &#038; more

photo by Donovan Novotny

Nosaj Thing teased his next album Continua with Julianna Barwick-featuring single "Blue Hour" a few weeks ago, and today he released the track list and artwork with single "We Are," featuring South Korean band HYUKOH. "We Are" pulses hauntingly with atmospheric vocals in Korean and English. Listen below.

Continua is due October 28 via LUCKYME (pre-order). With the full track list now available, we know the rest of the album's contributors: Toro Y Moi, Panda Bear, serpentwithfeet, Pink Siifu, Duval Timothy, Coby Sey, Slauson Malone, Sam Grendel, Eyedress, Julianna Barwick, and HYUKOH. Check out the track titles and album art below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Continua” (Feat. Duval Timothy)
02 “My Soul Or Something” (Feat. Kazu Maxino)
03 “Process”
04 “Woodland” (Feat. serpentwithfeet)
05 “Blue Hour” (Feat. Julianna Barwick)
06 “Grasp” (Feat. Coby Sey, Slauson Malone, & Sam Grendel)
07 “We Are” (Feat. Hyukoh)
08 “Condition” (Feat. Toro y Moi)
09 “Look Both Ways” (Feat. Pink Siifu)
10 “All Over” (Feat. Panda Bear)
11 “Skyline”
12 “Different Life” (Feat. Eyedress)

