Nothing add two Brooklyn shows at Saint Vitus w/ Midwife to end of tour

Nothing are on tour now -- they're currently on the West Coast and they close out the year on the East Coast in December. They've just added "two intimate nights" at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on 12/20 & 12/21 to wrap up the tour. Both are with Midwife, and the 12/20 show is all ages. Tickets to both Vitus shows are on sale now.

The rest of Nothing's December dates are with Bambara. Listen to both and check out all upcoming Nothing dates below.

Nothing released The Great Dismal B-Sides in October and Midwife released Luminol in July.

NOTHING - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

NOV 1 MON - GARDEN AMP @ 7:30pm - Garden Grove, CA

NOV 3 WED - The Independent @ 7:30pm - San Francisco, CA

NOV 4 THU - Holy Diver @ 7:00pm - Sacramento, CA

NOV 6 SAT - Mississippi Studios @ 7:00pm - Portland, OR

NOV 7 SUN - The Vera Project @ 7:30pm - Seattle, WA

NOV 9 TUE - The Urban Lounge @ 7:00pm - Salt Lake City

NOV 10 WED - Marquis Theater @ 7:00pm - Denver, CO

NOV 11 THU - Slowdown @ 7:00pm - Omaha, NE

NOV 12 FRI - 7th Street Entry @ 8:00pm - Minneapolis, MN

NOV 13 SAT - Cactus Club @ 9:00pm - Milwaukee, WI

NOV 14 SUN - Pyramid Scheme @ 7:00pm - Grand Rapids, MI

NOV 16 TUE - Longboat Hall @ 7:30pm - Toronto, ON, Canada

NOV 17 WED - Bar Le Ritz PDB @ 7:00pm - Montreal, QC, Canada

DEC 7 TUE - Richmond Music Hall @ 7:00pm - Warsaw, VA w/ Bambara

DEC 8 WED - Motorco Music Hall @ 7:00pm - Durham, NC w/ Bambara

DEC 9 THU - New Brookland Tavern @ 6:00pm - West Columbia, SC w/ Bambara

DEC 10 FRI - Soundbar Orlando @ 7:00pm - Orlando, FL w/ Bambara

DEC 11 SAT - Gramps @ 8:00pm - Miami, FL w/ Bambara

DEC 12 SUN - Crowbar @ 6:00pm - Tampa, FL w/ Bambara

DEC 14 TUE - The Earl @ 7:30pm - Atlanta, GA w/ Bambara

DEC 15 WED - Mercy Lounge @ 7:00pm - Nashville, TN w/ Bambara

DEC 16 THU - Headliners Music Hall @ 7:00pm - Louisville, KY w/ Bambara

DEC 17 FRI - Ace of Cups @ 7:00pm - Columbus, OH w/ Bambara

DEC 18 SAT - Metro Gallery @ 8:00pm - Baltimore, MD w/ Bambara

DEC 20 MON - Saint Vitus - NYC (All Ages) w/ Midwife

DEC 21 TUE - Saint Vitus - NYC w/ Midwife

MAR 30 WED - Underdogs' Ballroom & Bar @ 7:00pm - Praha, Czech Republic

MAR 31 THU - Hole 44 @ 7:00pm - Berlin, Germany

APR 1 FRI - VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA @ 8:00pm - København Sv, Denmark

APR 2 SAT - Plan B @ 8:00pm - Malmö, Sweden

APR 4 MON - John Dee Live Club & pub @ 5:00pm - Oslo, Norway

APR 5 TUE - Hus 7 @ 8:00pm - Johanneshov, Sweden

APR 6 WED - Kuudes Linja @ 8:00pm - Helsinki, Finland

APR 8 FRI - Lastochka @ 7:00pm - Sankt-peterburg, Russia

APR 9 SAT - Pravda Club @ 7:00pm - Moskva, Russian Federation

APR 11 MON - Le Botanique @ 8:00pm - Bruxelles, Belgium

APR 12 TUE - Patronaat @ 5:00pm - Haarlem, Netherlands

APR 13 WED - De Kreun @ 7:00pm - Kortrijk, Belgium

APR 14 THU - De Helling @ 7:00pm - Utrecht, Netherlands

APR 16 SAT - Green Door Store @ 7:00pm - Brighton, United Kingdom

APR 17 SUN - Dead Wax Digbeth @ 7:00pm - Birmingham, United Kingdom

APR 18 MON - Exchange @ 7:00pm - Bristol, United Kingdom

APR 19 TUE - Brudenell Social Club @ 7:00pm - Leeds, United Kingdom

APR 20 WED - Audio @ 7:00pm - Glasgow, United Kingdom

APR 22 FRI - Boston Music Room @ 7:00pm - London, United Kingdom

APR 24 SUN - Gebäude 9 @ 7:00pm - Cologne, Germany

APR 25 MON - Petit Bain @ 7:00pm - Paris, France

APR 26 TUE - Le Ferrailleur @ 7:00pm - Nantes, France

APR 27 WED - Connexion Live @ 7:00pm - Toulouse, France

APR 29 FRI - Rote fabrik - Aktionshalle @ 7:00pm - Zürich, Switzerland

MAY 1 SUN - Molotow @ 7:00pm - Hamburg, Germany

JUN 26 SUN - Bowlers Exhibition Centre @ 12:00pm - Manchester, United Kingdom