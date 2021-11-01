Nothing add two Brooklyn shows at Saint Vitus w/ Midwife to end of tour
Nothing are on tour now -- they're currently on the West Coast and they close out the year on the East Coast in December. They've just added "two intimate nights" at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on 12/20 & 12/21 to wrap up the tour. Both are with Midwife, and the 12/20 show is all ages. Tickets to both Vitus shows are on sale now.
The rest of Nothing's December dates are with Bambara. Listen to both and check out all upcoming Nothing dates below.
Nothing released The Great Dismal B-Sides in October and Midwife released Luminol in July.
NOTHING - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES
NOV 1 MON - GARDEN AMP @ 7:30pm - Garden Grove, CA
NOV 3 WED - The Independent @ 7:30pm - San Francisco, CA
NOV 4 THU - Holy Diver @ 7:00pm - Sacramento, CA
NOV 6 SAT - Mississippi Studios @ 7:00pm - Portland, OR
NOV 7 SUN - The Vera Project @ 7:30pm - Seattle, WA
NOV 9 TUE - The Urban Lounge @ 7:00pm - Salt Lake City
NOV 10 WED - Marquis Theater @ 7:00pm - Denver, CO
NOV 11 THU - Slowdown @ 7:00pm - Omaha, NE
NOV 12 FRI - 7th Street Entry @ 8:00pm - Minneapolis, MN
NOV 13 SAT - Cactus Club @ 9:00pm - Milwaukee, WI
NOV 14 SUN - Pyramid Scheme @ 7:00pm - Grand Rapids, MI
NOV 16 TUE - Longboat Hall @ 7:30pm - Toronto, ON, Canada
NOV 17 WED - Bar Le Ritz PDB @ 7:00pm - Montreal, QC, Canada
DEC 7 TUE - Richmond Music Hall @ 7:00pm - Warsaw, VA w/ Bambara
DEC 8 WED - Motorco Music Hall @ 7:00pm - Durham, NC w/ Bambara
DEC 9 THU - New Brookland Tavern @ 6:00pm - West Columbia, SC w/ Bambara
DEC 10 FRI - Soundbar Orlando @ 7:00pm - Orlando, FL w/ Bambara
DEC 11 SAT - Gramps @ 8:00pm - Miami, FL w/ Bambara
DEC 12 SUN - Crowbar @ 6:00pm - Tampa, FL w/ Bambara
DEC 14 TUE - The Earl @ 7:30pm - Atlanta, GA w/ Bambara
DEC 15 WED - Mercy Lounge @ 7:00pm - Nashville, TN w/ Bambara
DEC 16 THU - Headliners Music Hall @ 7:00pm - Louisville, KY w/ Bambara
DEC 17 FRI - Ace of Cups @ 7:00pm - Columbus, OH w/ Bambara
DEC 18 SAT - Metro Gallery @ 8:00pm - Baltimore, MD w/ Bambara
DEC 20 MON - Saint Vitus - NYC (All Ages) w/ Midwife
DEC 21 TUE - Saint Vitus - NYC w/ Midwife
MAR 30 WED - Underdogs' Ballroom & Bar @ 7:00pm - Praha, Czech Republic
MAR 31 THU - Hole 44 @ 7:00pm - Berlin, Germany
APR 1 FRI - VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA @ 8:00pm - København Sv, Denmark
APR 2 SAT - Plan B @ 8:00pm - Malmö, Sweden
APR 4 MON - John Dee Live Club & pub @ 5:00pm - Oslo, Norway
APR 5 TUE - Hus 7 @ 8:00pm - Johanneshov, Sweden
APR 6 WED - Kuudes Linja @ 8:00pm - Helsinki, Finland
APR 8 FRI - Lastochka @ 7:00pm - Sankt-peterburg, Russia
APR 9 SAT - Pravda Club @ 7:00pm - Moskva, Russian Federation
APR 11 MON - Le Botanique @ 8:00pm - Bruxelles, Belgium
APR 12 TUE - Patronaat @ 5:00pm - Haarlem, Netherlands
APR 13 WED - De Kreun @ 7:00pm - Kortrijk, Belgium
APR 14 THU - De Helling @ 7:00pm - Utrecht, Netherlands
APR 16 SAT - Green Door Store @ 7:00pm - Brighton, United Kingdom
APR 17 SUN - Dead Wax Digbeth @ 7:00pm - Birmingham, United Kingdom
APR 18 MON - Exchange @ 7:00pm - Bristol, United Kingdom
APR 19 TUE - Brudenell Social Club @ 7:00pm - Leeds, United Kingdom
APR 20 WED - Audio @ 7:00pm - Glasgow, United Kingdom
APR 22 FRI - Boston Music Room @ 7:00pm - London, United Kingdom
APR 24 SUN - Gebäude 9 @ 7:00pm - Cologne, Germany
APR 25 MON - Petit Bain @ 7:00pm - Paris, France
APR 26 TUE - Le Ferrailleur @ 7:00pm - Nantes, France
APR 27 WED - Connexion Live @ 7:00pm - Toulouse, France
APR 29 FRI - Rote fabrik - Aktionshalle @ 7:00pm - Zürich, Switzerland
MAY 1 SUN - Molotow @ 7:00pm - Hamburg, Germany
JUN 26 SUN - Bowlers Exhibition Centre @ 12:00pm - Manchester, United Kingdom