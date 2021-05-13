Nothing announce fall tour w/ Frankie Rose, prep ‘Tired of Tomorrow’ deluxe vinyl

Nothing, who released The Great Dismal last year, have announced a fall tour with Frankie Rose. Things kick off October 13 in Cambridge, MA and include shows in Brooklyn (10/15 @ Elsewhere), Philly, DC, Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles (Halloween @ Echoplex), Portland, Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis and more, with the tour wrapping up November 14 in Grand Rapids.

Tickets for Brooklyn, L.A. and the whole tour are on sale now. All tour dates are listed, along with a stream of The Great Dismal, below.

In other news, Nothing are celebrating the fifth anniversary of Tired of Tomorrow with a new deluxe vinyl edition that comes with a flexi 7" featuring an unreleased demo and alternate "aged" artwork. There are few different vinyl variants available and you can preorder now. It's out November 5.

NOTHING - 2021 US Fall Headline Tour Dates:

Oct 13 Cambridge MA @ The Sinclair

Oct 14 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Oct 15 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Oct 16 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Oct 17 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Oct 19 Detroit, MI @ El Club

Oct 21 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Oct 22 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Oct 23 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

Oct 24 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

Oct 25 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

Oct 29 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Oct 30 San Diego, CA @ Cashbah

Oct 31 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Nov 03 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Nov 04 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

Nov 06 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Nov 07 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Nov 09 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Nov 10 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Nov 11 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Nov 12 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Nov 13 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Nov 14 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme