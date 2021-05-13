Nothing announce fall tour w/ Frankie Rose, prep ‘Tired of Tomorrow’ deluxe vinyl
Nothing, who released The Great Dismal last year, have announced a fall tour with Frankie Rose. Things kick off October 13 in Cambridge, MA and include shows in Brooklyn (10/15 @ Elsewhere), Philly, DC, Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles (Halloween @ Echoplex), Portland, Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis and more, with the tour wrapping up November 14 in Grand Rapids.
Tickets for Brooklyn, L.A. and the whole tour are on sale now. All tour dates are listed, along with a stream of The Great Dismal, below.
In other news, Nothing are celebrating the fifth anniversary of Tired of Tomorrow with a new deluxe vinyl edition that comes with a flexi 7" featuring an unreleased demo and alternate "aged" artwork. There are few different vinyl variants available and you can preorder now. It's out November 5.
NOTHING - 2021 US Fall Headline Tour Dates:
Oct 13 Cambridge MA @ The Sinclair
Oct 14 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
Oct 15 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
Oct 16 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Oct 17 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Oct 19 Detroit, MI @ El Club
Oct 21 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Oct 22 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Oct 23 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
Oct 24 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
Oct 25 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
Oct 29 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
Oct 30 San Diego, CA @ Cashbah
Oct 31 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
Nov 03 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Nov 04 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
Nov 06 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Nov 07 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Nov 09 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
Nov 10 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
Nov 11 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Nov 12 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Nov 13 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
Nov 14 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme