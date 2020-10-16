Nothing announce virtual release show ft. Full of Hell

Nothing are celebrating the release of their new album with a virtual release show, The Great Dismal: An Auditory and Ocular Trauma. It streams on Thursday, October 29 at 9 PM ET, the day before the album comes out, and includes collaborations with artists like filmmakers Mike Martinez and Tyler Wray of Everything Is Stories, projectionist Ricardo Rivera of Klip Collective, and videographer Frank Huang.

Full of Hell join Nothing as special guests for the stream, and tickets are on sale now. A portion of proceeds will go to the National Independent Venue Association's Emergency Relief Fund.

Full of Hell released an awesome collaboration with HEALTH, "FULL OF HEALTH," this summer, and you can stream that, along with Nothing's latest single "Bernie Sanders," below.

