Nothing, Radioactivity & more playing CREEM’s “Summer Sunburn” at Roberta’s

The relaunched CREEM Magazine just released its fourth issue, and to celebrate that -- along with their one-year anniversary -- they're throwing a Summer Sunburn party at the original Roberta's on Saturday, July 22, from 2-10 PM in the big backyard. Headlining are heavy Philly shoegazers Nothing, and rest of the lineup includes melodic Texas punks Radioactivity, along with NYC bands Loosey, Godcaster and Jobber. DJ Edan will spin throughout the day.

Tickets for CREEM's Summer Sunburn are $23-29 all-in with a discount for subscribers, and are on sale now. Check out the poster below.

The new issue of CREEM includes pieces on Paramore and Sleaford Mods, features Stars Cars with J Mascis and Breakfast With Nickelback, and more.