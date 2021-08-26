Nothing releasing ‘The Great Dismal B-Sides’ (watch “Amber Gambler” video)

Nothing released The Great Dismal in 2020, and they're sharing a few more tracks recorded during those sessions on The Great Dismal B-Sides. It's due out October 8 via Relapse, and includes three new tracks: "Amber Gambler," "The Great Dismal," and a cover of Delfonics' "La La Means I Love You."

"The world disparity and surreal circumstances that occupied all corners of life while attempting to write and record this album were so overly animated that the songs couldn't help but be contaminated," the band's Domenic Palermo says. "Trimming away at the layers to negotiate with time felt akin to ripping out whole chapters out of a novel. The reasoning behind having this be physically released in the first place, and a big part we left the title track off was to make that eventual and necessary connection."

They've shared the first track, and you can watch the video, directed by Ben Rayner, below.

Nothing head out on tour this fall, including dates with Frankie Rose, Anxious, Enumclaw, and more. See all dates below.

NOTHING: 2021 TOUR

10/08 Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club ~

10/13 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

10/14 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

10/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

10/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/17 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/19 Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/21 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/22 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/23 St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

10/24 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective

10/25 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/26 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/27 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage +

10/29 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/30 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

10/31 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

11/03 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/04 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

11/06 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/07 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/09 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge

11/10 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

11/11 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/12 Minneapolis MN @ 7th Street Entry

11/13 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

11/14 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

11/16 Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall ^

11/17 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB %

~ with Soul Glo & NOUN

* with Frankie Rose & Anxious

# with Frankie Rose, Anxious & Enumclaw

+ plus Red Fang, Starcrawler, & Here Lies Man

^ with Frankie Rose & Sour Key

% with Frankie Rose & Aim Low