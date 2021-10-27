nothing,nowhere & Meet Me @ The Altar drop off All Time Low tour following allegations

nothing,nowhere and Meet Me @ The Altar have been touring together, and a couple of weeks ago they joined All Time Low's tour as support. Both bands have now dropped off of that tour after sexual assault allegations against guitarist Jack Barakat surfaced. Instead, they've announced five fall shows together, in Chicago, Cleveland, Syracuse, Amityville (November 1 at Amityville Music Hall), and Cambridge, happening in October and November. See all dates below.

"We will no longer be performing on the remainder of All Time Low’s fall tour dates," Meet Me @ The Altar write. "We will be playing these dates below with @nothingnowhere in a few days. We look forward to seeing you all very soon."

"I'm not going to be performing at any of the upcoming All Time Low dates," nothing,nowhere writes. "n,n. headline dates are not happening next month due to routing, but I am playing these dates in a few days with @MMATAband. see you soon."

All Time Low issued a statement in response to the allegations, calling them "absolutely and unequivocally false." Read their statement in full here.

NOTHING,NOWHERE / MEET ME @ THE ALTAR 2021 TOUR

10/28 Chicago IL The Beat Kitchen

10/29 Cleveland OH The Foundry

10/31 Syracuse NY The Lost Horizon

11/01 Amityville, NY Amityville Music Hall

11/02 Cambridge, MA Sonia