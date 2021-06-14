nothing,nowhere, Meet Me @ The Altar & Arm’s Length playing shows together

Pop punk giants All Time Low (who may actually now be bigger than ever thanks to TikTok) recently announced a tour with two comparatively newer Fueled by Ramen acts, emo-rap artist nothing,nowhere and fast-rising pop punks Meet Me @ The Altar. Those two artists have now announced some of their own shows happening in between, and it’s a cool triple bill with Canadian emo band Arm’s Length opening. They stop in NYC, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Nashville; see all dates below.

The NYC date is at Le Poisson rouge on October 5, and tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 16 at noon.

Stream nothing,nowhere’s new album Trauma Factory, MM@TA’s new single "Hit Like A Girl," and Arm’s Length’s new EP Everything Nice below.

NOTHING,NOWHERE, MEET ME @ THE ALTAR & ARM'S LENGTH: 2021 TOUR

10/5/2021 Le Poisson Rouge New York, NY United States

10/6/2021 The Foundry Philadelphia, PA United States

10/8/2021 Songbyrd Washington DC United States

10/10/2021 Mercy Lounge Nashville, TN United States